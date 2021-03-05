Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $205.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

