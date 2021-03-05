Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

