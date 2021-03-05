Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $125.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

