Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Haas Sells 77,285 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,862,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

