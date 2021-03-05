LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $173.12 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

