LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $192.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from home health and hospice admissions with both witnessing organic growth on a year-over-year basis. Increase in the bottom line buoys optimism. LHC Group is also anticipated to benefit from joint ventures (JV). Expansion in gross margin is encouraging. It remains focused on acquisitions and JVs for inorganic expansion. Its pipeline of potential M&A growth opportunities also remains robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. However, the company witnessed decline in home health service revenues in the quarter under review. Also, contraction in operating margin raises concern. Moreover, a highly competitive home healthcare market remains a woe.”

Several other analysts have also commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group stock opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

