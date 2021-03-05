LHT Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $175,076.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006403 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005844 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

