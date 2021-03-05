Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 115.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

