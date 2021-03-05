Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 58,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.