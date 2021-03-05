Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $973,947.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $973,947.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00466821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00069806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00453340 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

