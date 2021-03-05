Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of LSPD opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -75.59. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,450,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,890,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

