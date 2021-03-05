Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 18,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,309. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $916.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

