LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

