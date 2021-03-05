Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Sells $7,803,000.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 5th, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00.

LYV traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

