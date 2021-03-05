Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

