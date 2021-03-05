LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,332. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 254.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

