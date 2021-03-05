Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,248 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 2.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Loews worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

