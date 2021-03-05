Logan Green Sells 739,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 1st, Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

