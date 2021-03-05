Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.30 or 0.03125264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00370285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.65 or 0.01025586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.00433508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00374177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.