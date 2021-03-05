Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Gap Up to $42.20

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.20 ($0.55), but opened at GBX 43.95 ($0.57). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.56), with a volume of 691,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The company has a market cap of £81.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.17.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

