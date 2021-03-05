LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,748 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

