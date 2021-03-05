LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LHC Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $450,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $173.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

