LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

