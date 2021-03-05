LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.