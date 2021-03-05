LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

