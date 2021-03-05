LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

