Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

