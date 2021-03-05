Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 2,213 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.46 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.