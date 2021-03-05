Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LL. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

