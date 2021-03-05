Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.98.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.30. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,660 shares of company stock worth $1,387,012.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

