Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.98.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. In the last three months, insiders bought 261,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,012.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.