Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LYFT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 13,966,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,642. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

