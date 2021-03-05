Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 744,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,766,309 shares of company stock valued at $97,252,734. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

