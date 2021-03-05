Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.58. 752,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

