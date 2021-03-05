Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,502,023 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $164,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

