Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 179,534 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $81,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $589,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

