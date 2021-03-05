Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,574 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Corteva worth $96,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

