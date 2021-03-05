Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,567 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of VeriSign worth $69,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN opened at $189.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

