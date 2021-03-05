Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $117,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.