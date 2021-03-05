Macquarie Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

IMAX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

