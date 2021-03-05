MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rose 8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 1,374,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 793,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

