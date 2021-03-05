Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $203.00 at Chardan Capital

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price upped by Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.25.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.