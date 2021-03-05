Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 180

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 158.15 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Man Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

