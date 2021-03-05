Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

