Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,552,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,744,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

