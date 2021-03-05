Mark C. Throdahl Sells 5,097 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

