Mark W. Hahn Sells 26,728 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRNA opened at $8.79 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.