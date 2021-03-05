Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $257.64 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $733.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,740,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.