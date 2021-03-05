Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $689.95

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.95 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 716.50 ($9.36). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 703 ($9.18), with a volume of 221,560 shares traded.

MSLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Marshalls alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 663.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.