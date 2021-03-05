Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MRE traded down C$1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.42. 1,143,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.80. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

